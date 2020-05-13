In April, Nebraska reserve quarterback Noah Vedral announced his intentions to transfer from the Cornhuskers program. He has since found his new home as Vedral has announced that he’s transferring to Rutgers to finish his college career.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wahoo, Neb. native will have two years of eligibility left. This will be the second time in his career that Vedral has transferred as he began his college career at UCF before following then head coach Scott Frost to Nebraska in October of 2018.

Last season Vedral started two games for the Huskers and also replaced injured starter Adrian Martinez during a win against Northwestern. During his time in Orlando he appeared in eight games for the Knights during the 2017 season.

"As a program, we hold both Noah and his family in very high regard," an NU spokesperson told HuskerOnline.com. "It's hard to express how highly he is thought of by our staff. We wish him nothing but the best, and hope he finds the best possible situation for himself."

Vedral has 723 career passing yards and one touchdown to go along with 196 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He was also one of several players who suited up for Nebraska’s basketball team in March for its opening-round game in the Big Ten tournament because the team was short-handed due to player suspensions.

Vedral will enter a quarterback room that features redshirt sophomores Art Sitkowski, Johnny Langan and Peyton Powell along with redshirt freshman Cole Snyder and true freshman Evan Simon.