Rutgers Football lands commitment from Australian punter Jakob Anderson

Craig Epstein • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@CraigEpstein18

Rutgers Football secured another commitment from down under as Australian punter Jakob Anderson announced his decision to join the Scarlet Knights.

Anderson, 19, comes from Pro Kick Australia, similar to Adam Korsak, Jude McAtamney, and Flynn Appleby. He also spent time in the AFL U18 Championships with the Vic Metro and Coates Talent League Boys with the Sandringham Dragons.

Anderson has four years of eligibility.

