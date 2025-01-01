Rutgers Football lands Colorado Transfer Offensive Lineman Hank Zilinskas

Zilinskas is the younger brother of current Scarlet Knights starting center Hank Zilinskas and is listed at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds offensive center. Like his brother, he also hails from Englewood, Colorado and played at Cherry Creek High School.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as Colorado Transfer Offensive Lineman Hank Zilinskas has announced his commitment to the program today.

Out of high school, Zilinskas was ranked as a 5.4, two-star prospect and committed to Colorado over offers from the likes of Colorado State, Kansas State, Nevada and Utah State.

In his first season with the Buffaloes in 2023, Zilinskas appeared in seven games as a true freshmen playing mostly center, but also played some left tackle due to injuries. This past season, he assumed the starting center role from day one and kept that role all season long.

According to PFF, he finished with an overall grade of 59.5, a pass block grade of 61.8 and a run block grade of 65.1. Zilinskas has two years of eligibility along with a redshirt remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.