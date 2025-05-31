Rutgers Football lands 2026 Pennsylvania QB recruit Xavier Stearn

Rutgers Football has added to their 2026 recruiting class today as quarterback Xavier Stearn made the announcement today that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights while on an Official Visit to campus. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect recruit plays his high school ball over at Germantown Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Stearn might've just recently added his offer from Rutgers, but he's pretty familiar with the Scarlet Knights as he built a good relationship with Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. “I met coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca when I was there for a camp last summer,” Stearn told TKR. “After the camp coach Ciarocca gave me a tour and the campus was awesome. It’s all in a good spot and they have great facilities. Obviously it’s super special to be offered from a program like Rutgers with such great coaches. They are definitely at the top end of my list just because of the great relationship I have with coach Ciarocca. It’s also a great program that’s pretty much in my backyard."