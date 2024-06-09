Rutgers Football landed its second commit of the day from its official visit weekend, as 2025 Washington, DC-native safety Tariq Hayer verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights according to his social media. Hayer is rated as a 5.7 three-star on Rivals, and is a big get for head coach Greg Schiano and his staff as Hayer was highly coveted by several Power Four programs. the 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back comes from St. John's College High School in the nation's capital. He is the first Rutgers player from Washington, DC since Christian Braswell transferred in from Temple, and the first native of Washington DC to commit to the Scarlet Knights out of high school since tight end Greg Graves in 1999.

Hayer's commitment is another pleasant surprise on the recruiting trail for Rutgers, as he was expected to hold off on choosing a school until he completed his June official visits. He took an official visit to Cincinnati on May 31st, and had also scheduled official visits scheduled with Michigan State on June 14th and Maryland on June 21st. It's safe to say those visits will not happen after his commitment and will likely shut down his recruitment. He first visited the Scarlet Knights on March 30th, where he scheduled his official visit and picked up his offer a day later, before taking another unofficial visit for the Spring Game. Of his 26 offers, 21 of them came from Power Four programs including six Big Ten schools. That Schiano and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey - Hayer's main recruiter - were able to convince Hayer to commit immediately following his visit is extremely impressive, especially given that Hayer was mostly undecided even earlier this week following his visit with the Bearcats. “I have no idea,” Hayer told BearcatReport on Thursday. “I have those four OVs, but I’ve been communicating with Michigan and I started talking to them. I might have an OV with them midweek. It might be those five. Houston might also call me to set something up. But we’ll see.” Hayer becomes the first safety commit for Schiano in the class, and the third defensive back alongside Renick "Stretch" Dorilas and Michael Clayton.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Rivals National Rankings Director & National Transfer Portal Analyst Adam Friedman:

“Hayer is a guy who a very willing run supporter from the safety spot. He also has a high football IQ and does a great job of recognizing if it’s pass play or run play and puts himself in the position to succeed. He also is a solid enforcer in the middle when he wants to be and does a good job of getting his hand on the ball, denying passes by being in the right position. Hayer has decent measurables, but needs to improve a little bit from a speed standpoint. Regardless a pretty good get for Rutgers, someone who can also play in the box at times if needed.”

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan O'Bleness:

"Rutgers continues to impress on the recruiting trail in the 2025 class, and safety Tariq Hayer is another excellent pickup for the Scarlet Knights. Hayer’s physicality and willingness to come up in run support immediately stand out. He also looks solid in pass coverage, but that is something I want to see a little more of from him as he enters his senior year. Hayer’s background as a track athlete will also translate well for him on the gridiron. He will make a great addition in Rutgers’ secondary."