Rutgers Football has landed their sixth verbal commitment for the 2025 class as the Scarlet Knights added a local prospect in wide receiver Sah'nye Degraffenreidt out of Atlantic City High School just a few days after his recent visit to campus.

Degraffenreidt is listed as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete and plays both wide receiver and outside linebacker for his high school team, but he is best projected as a receiver for the next level.

“Rutgers was the school I was picking from the start,” he told The Knight Report. “I loved that everytime I went up there it felt like home, they made it feel like where I’m from. When I told the staff, they were so excited.”