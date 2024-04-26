Rutgers Football lands 2025 New Jersey WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt
Rutgers Football has landed their sixth verbal commitment for the 2025 class as the Scarlet Knights added a local prospect in wide receiver Sah'nye Degraffenreidt out of Atlantic City High School just a few days after his recent visit to campus.
Degraffenreidt is listed as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete and plays both wide receiver and outside linebacker for his high school team, but he is best projected as a receiver for the next level.
“Rutgers was the school I was picking from the start,” he told The Knight Report. “I loved that everytime I went up there it felt like home, they made it feel like where I’m from. When I told the staff, they were so excited.”
As a high school junior this past Fall, Degraffenreidt hauled in 51 catches for 894 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns along with 24 total tackles and one interception on defense.
With Degraffenreidt now a part of the CHOP25 class, that brings the total number of prospects in the class up to six total commitments as he joins fellow New Jersey prospects OL Jayden Elijah, ATH/LB Talibi Kaba and ATH/CB Renick Dorilas.
“I plan on recruiting my teammate Dontaye Thompson to join me,” Degraffenreidt added. “He’s definitely next up, he came up from the dirt and he’s looking for greatness.”
In the end, Degraffenreidt chose the Scarlet Knights over 14 other offers from the likes of schools such as Cincinnati, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and several others.