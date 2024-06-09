Rutgers Football landed its first commitment of the second official visit weekend, as 2025 guard Gerrick Gordon verbally committed to the program. The Ocala, Florida-native is rated as a 5.6 three-star on Rivals and becomes the fourth offensive lineman of the 2025 class for head coach Greg Schiano and staff.

Gordon chose Rutgers over 21 other schools that offered him, including nine Power Four programs, including Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Miami, and Louisville.

The Scarlet Knights first offered Gordon on March 19th, and he first unofficially visited Rutgers for the Spring Game on April 27th. He scheduled his official visit in the following days on May 1st. Though he plays on the offensive line, Gordon was mainly recruited by Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, who has begun to shine through as a recruiter as the staff continues to make strong inroads in the Sunshine State.

Schiano and his staff were not in the lead for his recruitment for a good bit of time before his official visit, as he told BullsInsider on May 21st that "Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina and Louisville" were his main suitors. At the time of committing, Rutgers was Gordon's first and only official visit scheduled, but much like they have throughout the 2025 cycle, the staff impressed Gordon enough that he wanted to commit immediately folllwing.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder has another interesting connection to the program, as he is represented by Latish Kinsler of LifeStyle Sports Agency. Kinsler is the President of Football Operations for LifeStyle and is the uncle of current Rutgers running back Jordan Kinsler. LifeStyle Founder and CEO Omar Cooper is the former AAU coach of Ace Bailey and Jamichael Davis on the basketball side.

Gordon becomes the fourth offensive line commit in the 2025 class, joining Chris Vigna, Jayden Elijah, and N-Kye Wynn, and the first to commit as an interior offensive lineman. He also becomes the fourth 2025 commit from the state of Florida, joining Sean Ashenfelder, Raedyn Bruens, and Jyon Simon.