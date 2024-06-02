The 6-foot, 184-pound wideout plays for St. Thomas More Prep up in Connecticut, but is actually a New York native, previously playing for Christ The King High School out in Middle Village, New York.

It's been a very busy weekend for Rutgers Football as they have several commitments from prospects following their Official Visits and today they added yet another in Connecticut wide receiver Jourdin Houston .

Now Houston has been hearing from the Scarlet Knights for a while now as he was offered back in February 2023 and has been back to campus for visits several times since and has built a very strong bond with the staff, specifically his future position coach in Dave Brock.

With the addition of Houston, he becomes the second player from St. Thomas More to join Rutgers as they also landed Sage Clawges as a member of the 2023 recruiting class and they are very involved with Houston's current teammate Charles Bell Jr. too, as the staff hopes to build a pipeline of sorts to the New England prep school.

With the addition of Houston, he becomes the third wide receiver recruit to join the 2025 class alongside Maryland's Vernon Allen III and New Jersey's Sah'nye Degraffenreidt.