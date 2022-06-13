Rutgers Football lands 2023 Ohio OL Dominic Rivera

“During the visit I had this gut feeling that this place was gonna be my new home,” Rivera told The Knight Report. “That feeling was reinforced by the amazing facilities, people, and school.”

Already with three commits being announced on Sunday, the Knights landed number four as Olmstead Falls (OH) offensive lineman Dominic Rivera just pledged to the program over Iowa State and Boston College.

Rutgers hosted a big official visit weekend this past Friday to Sunday and the hits keep coming from the three day even for the Scarlet Knights.

The relationship with the staff was key in getting the 6-foot-8, 315-pounder on board.

“I have a very good relationship with the staff,” Rivera shared. “They told me that the opportunity to play is up to me. I know I have to earn the right to play.”

Now that he’s committed, Rivera has his mind set on accomplishing big things On The Banks.

“I want to win a Big Ten Championship,” he said. “Individually, I want to become a future NFL Draft Pick.”

Finally, the prospect shared what he does well on the field, and where he needs some work to be an elite player at the college level.

“I’m a very good run blocker,” Rivera responded when asked. “Before I get to Rutgers I need to work on my strength and conditioning to be able to keep up at the college level.”