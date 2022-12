Abdou Rahman is a Canada native who is listed at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds and plays his high school ball for Cegep du Veiux up in Montreal.

Rutgers Football has landed their second commitment this month, as 2023 defensive end Djibril Abdou Rahman has committed to the program today via social media following an official visit to campus.

The defensive end prospect first earned the Rutgers offer back on December 2nd and things escalated pretty quickly after that as canceled all other official visits and scheduled one to check out Rutgers this past weekend, where he was hosted by fellow Canadian prospect Dariel Djabome.

The Scarlet Knights have always found quite a bit of success recruiting and developing players from Canada under head coach Greg Schiano, most notably he helped former linebacker and current assistant coach Jamaal Westerman develop into a pro as he played 11 total seasons between the NFL and CFL.

The current roster also features a solid Canadian presence, especially on the defensive side of the ball as edge rusher Wesley Bailey, defensive tackle Rene Konga and linebacker Dariel Djabome all hail from Canada as well.

Stay tuned for more on Abdou Rahman and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!