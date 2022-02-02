 Rutgers Football joins the race for 2023 edge Joseph Mupoyi
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 22:13:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football joins the race for 2023 EDGE Joseph Mupoyi

Rutgers has long been recruiting Rivals four-star Nyckoles Harbor out of Archbishop Carroll (DC), and now the staff has a new target in his teammate – 2023 rush end Joseph Mupoyi.

Mupoyi picked up an offer from the program on January 21 and has gotten to appreciate head coach Greg Schiano in his short time knowing him.

