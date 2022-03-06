Rutgers Football issues offer to 2023 Virginia standout Kaveion Keys
The Rutgers defensive staff has begun evaluating more 2023 linebackers as the weeks have gone on and another offer sent out late last week went to Varina (VA) product Kaveion Keys.
The Scarlet Knights were the second Big Ten school to offer the 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete a scholarship with Indiana and Maryland following suit in the next few days. Penn State was the first to do so.
Keys talked to the site about what he learned on the call during which he was offered – the Rutgers philosophy.
