 Rutgers Football is first Power Five offer for 2023 WR Jesse Ofurie
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-12 00:12:36 -0600') }} football

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
The Scarlet Knights became the first Power Five scholarship for another 2023 prospect late last month in St. John’s Prep (MD) wide receiver Jesse Ofurie.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder held offers from Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Princeton and Rhode Island before he reeled one in from the Scarlet Knights. James Madison has since offered.

