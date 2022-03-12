Rutgers Football is first Power Five offer for 2023 WR Jesse Ofurie
The Scarlet Knights became the first Power Five scholarship for another 2023 prospect late last month in St. John’s Prep (MD) wide receiver Jesse Ofurie.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder held offers from Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Princeton and Rhode Island before he reeled one in from the Scarlet Knights. James Madison has since offered.
