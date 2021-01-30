Rutgers is aiming high and targeting premiere linebackers in the 2022 cycle, one of which is Clearwater Academy (FL) product Edwin Kolenge.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has been in constant contact with head coach Greg Schiano and two assistants since he was offered in October and the relationship has grown significantly.

“Rutgers talks to me every day,” Kolenge told The Knight Report. “I have a great relationship with Coach Schiano, Coach [Jim] Panagos and Coach [Bob] Fraser. I love each of the three and I’ve been doing WebEx meetings with them every week. They’re nice guys and nice coaches.”