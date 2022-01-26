Rutgers Football hosts No. 1 player in NJ on Tuesday in OL Chase Bisontis

Rutgers Football played host to a solid group of local prospects on Tuesday afternoon, featuring some of the tri-state area’s top prospects.

One of those top prospects was Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman Chase Bisontis who not only ranks as the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey for the 2023 class, but also the No. 3 offensive guard in the entire country.

The Knight Report was able to catch up with the 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman following his trip to Piscataway.

"The visit was great, the coaches were great and the basketball game was great,” Bisontis told TKR. “Their fans showed me mad love too. I really enjoyed it and I'm going to be back soon."