TheKnightReport.Net

Rutgers got a chance to relax and reflect last week on their bye week but now the Scarlet Knights are getting into the strength of their schedule. Their remaining schedule is one of the toughest in the country as it begins this weekend with a trip to Camp Randall Stadium to take on Wisconsin before returning home to host Michigan and Penn State and ending the season at Michigan State.

For Rutgers head coach Chris Ash, it’s all about getting back to the fundamentals, prepping much of the young talent on his squad for the challenges the Badgers will bring on Saturday.

In his weekly press conference, Ash said, “When you look at us offensively, there's a lot of different issues, there's not just one. And it's not the same player. It's not the same unit. It's not the same call. It would be really easy if it was just one problem, and it's not. That's usually what happens when things don't go the way you want.”

Nothing has really been going Rutgers way so far this season. Since their week one win against Texas State, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored by their next seven opponents 263-86. According to CBS Sports, they rank 129th nationally in total offense, with their rushing attack averaging 131.0 yards (106th) and their passing attack averaging 138.9 yards (122nd) per game.

“…I want to see us win the turnover battle. We've got to be able to take care of the football. We have not done that consistently enough. When we have done it, we've had a chance to be in games, and when we don't, obviously it gets ugly in a hurry,” Ash said.