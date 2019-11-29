Rutgers Football wide receiver/holder Cole Murphy has been named a finalist for the Pete Mortell Award according to a tweet released by the award's official Twitter account on Friday. The Pete Mortell Award started back in 2015 by former Minnesota holder Peter Mortell and is given annually to college football’s top holder.

This season Murphy was able to place down a total of 27 successful angelic holds, nine of which were field goals and 18 extra points.

Unlike most of the other college football awards, the Mortell award isn't just about your on-field performance, but also off-the -ield accomplishments, too. Recently, Murphy decided to start up a campaign for Movember, the leading charity in helping to change the face of men’s health. The charity helps to raise awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health. To this day, Murphy himself has raised over $2,400 and his team, Ferocious Starches, has raised a total of $5,645 in donations. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS CHARITY AND HELP SUPPORT MURPHY CLICK HERE

Murphy is one of three finalists along with the likes of Connor McGinnis of Oklahoma and Preston Brady of Memphis. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta, Ga.

