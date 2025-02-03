Rutgers Football hires Zach Sparber as Co-Defensive Coordinator

Sparber is a native of New Jersey and played defensive end at Bergen Catholic in high school.

Rutgers Football's search for a defensive coordinator has taken another turn - potentially towards an end - as according to multiple reports the Scarlet Knights have hired James Madison linebackers coach Zach Sparber to become the Scarlet Knights' co-defensive coordinator.

A native of Norwood, New Jersey, Sparber played at Brown in college and graduated from the school in 2015, earning Second Team All-Ivy League honors as a senior.

He then joined Stonehill's staff as the defensive line coach, where his unit allowed the fewest rushing yards in the Northeast-10.

He then returned home in 2017 to coach at Bergen Catholic as an offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator, assistant strength and conditioning coach under future Rutgers interim head coach and offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile. The Crusaders finished as New Jersey's top team at 10-2.

All five of Bergen Catholic's starting offensive linemen went on to play college football, including Scarlet Knights' senior guard Bryan Felter.

Sparber then moved back up to the college ranks as a graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach at Virginia Tech under longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. He worked with the Hokies from 2018-20.

In 2021 Sparber made another jump within the ACC, becoming a defensive analyst and assistant linebackers coach at Duke under head coach and New Jersey native Mike Elko. Sparber helped coach multiple All-ACC players with the Blue Devils including Shaka Heyward and Tre Freeman.

Sparber followed Duke defensive backs coach Lyle Hemphill to James Madison, where he took over as defensive coordinator under head coach Bob Chesney and hired Sparber to be the linebackers coach.

The Dukes had one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt, as James Madison led the Sun Belt in both yards allowed per game and points per game on the defensive end, allowing a stifling 322 yards per game and 20.8 points per game. That number shrinks to 18 points per game allowed when eliminating a wild 70-50 win over North Carolina, as well.

The Scarlet Knights brought in multiple Dukes in the transfer portal on the defensive line, landing defensive tackle Darold DeNgohe and defensive end Eric O'Neill.

Sparber does not have playcalling experience, and who Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano pairs him up with as the other Co-Defensive Coordinator will be next up to look out for. The on-field coaching staff is currently full, so one possible route would be promoting a position coach such to the role.

He is the third defensive coordinator Schiano has hired since his return in 2020, as Robb Smith (2020-21) and Joe Harasymiak (2022-24) have each led the defense. Harasymiak took the UMass head coaching job on December 4th.