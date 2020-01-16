Jay Butler has been hired to be in charge of the Rutgers Football’s strength and conditioning coach once again per a report from James Kratch of NJ.com.

New Scarlet Knights football head coach Schiano took the helm on December 1 and fan speculation began immediately as to whom he might bring with him to Piscataway for his second go around.

One of the names that was brought up constantly was Butler, who was the IMG Assistant Head of Physical Conditioning.

Butler was previously with the Scarlet Knights as the head of the Rutgers Football S&C program during Schiano’s first tenure at Rutgers. Now those fans have got their wish as Butler is officially back.