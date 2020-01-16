Rutgers Football hires IMG Academy S&C asst Jay Butler
Jay Butler has been hired to be in charge of the Rutgers Football’s strength and conditioning coach once again per a report from James Kratch of NJ.com.
New Scarlet Knights football head coach Schiano took the helm on December 1 and fan speculation began immediately as to whom he might bring with him to Piscataway for his second go around.
One of the names that was brought up constantly was Butler, who was the IMG Assistant Head of Physical Conditioning.
Butler was previously with the Scarlet Knights as the head of the Rutgers Football S&C program during Schiano’s first tenure at Rutgers. Now those fans have got their wish as Butler is officially back.
For those that don’t know much about Butler, here’s his bio from the IMG Academy football program’s website.
“Jay Butler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the IMG Physical Conditioning Department. A veteran coach of 26 years, Jay has coached at many different levels. From high school to college to the NFL he has led and coordinated many strength and conditioning departments.
Jay started his coaching career after a football playing career that began at Bucknell University where he was a two-time All-America at offensive tackle. He then played professionally for the New York Giants.
After the NFL, he began his coaching career at East Carolina University as a graduate assistant where he earned his Master’s Degree. Since then, Jay’s career has included stops as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Dartmouth College, Rutgers University, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jay lives in Tampa with his wife Jo Ann and 4 daughters Kylie, Casey, Sydney, and Katherine.”