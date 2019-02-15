The Rutgers Football program finalized its coaching staff today with the hire of new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, as first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Vitale, who most recently served as a defensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Cheifs, will now coach the cornerbacks for the Scarlet Knights after the program lost Cory Robinson in December to Maryland and Henry Baker in January to the New York Giants.

Prior to coaching in the NFL down in Kansas City, Valai spent the past couple of seasons coaching at the University of Georgia as the teams defensive quality control coach in 2016 and 2017. Valai played a pivotal role in helping Georgia land the number one recruiting class for 2018 and the no. 2 recruiting for the class of 2017.

Before starting his career in coaching, Valai played college football at the University of Wisconsin. As a Badger, Valai's defensive backs coach was none other than current Rutgers head coach Chris Ash.

Valai now joins the likes of fellow defensive backs assistant Noah Joseph as the teams second assistant coach that has previously played for Chris Ash.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2016-2017: Georgia (QC)

2018: Kansas City Chiefs (QC)

