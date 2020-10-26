TheKnightReport - Rutgers football HC Greg Schiano: 'It's all eyes on Indiana'

Next up for the Rutgers football team is a home game against Indiana at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Both the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers are 1-0 after the former topped Michigan State and the latter upset then-No. 8-ranked Penn State in overtime. “It's all eyes on Indiana,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said on monday. “Obviously a real good football team. Coach [Tom] Allen has done a tremendous job building the program. He took over and has really built a program where they're nationally ranked team. Kevin Wilson was there before and did a great job. Indiana football has been on the rise here for a while. This isn't a new thing. I really like the kind of team that coach has put together out there. They play really hard, and they're good in all three phases. So it's gonna be a big challenge, and one that we're looking forward to. We're excited about coming, playing in our stadium, although we're not going to have many people here. We're going to have loved ones and looking forward to playing another game here in about five days.”

Oct 24, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) celebrates with wide receiver Bo Melton (18) and offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports (© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Rutgers drew headlines with its seven takeaway, 38-point scoring victory against the Spartans. It was its first win against a Big Ten team since 2017. Just like that, expectations are higher for the Scarlet Knights, and now it’s about blocking out the noise and trying to win. Rutgers already even earned its first primetime Big Ten game on Nov. 7 at Ohio State (7:30 p.m., BTN). “Well it's gonna sound very coachspeak-ish but that's what we've talked about all along, there's going to be highs there's going to be lows. We have to be able to continue on, Our word is 'Chop',” Schiano said. “You have to be able to chop and not get distracted by the bombs that are going off on your right and your left. That's what we train them for. That's how we try to train ourselves. Obviously, every week in the Big Ten as I said after the game it's like the NFL in my opinion. Every week is a tremendous challenge. Can you be in it in the fourth quarter and have a chance to win? That's the goal. “...We are a results oriented business and certainly when you win it helps all those areas. But I think the hardest challenge of coaching is to keep your entire program, everyone from the head coach, through the players, the assistant coaches, the support staff to stay in a process mode and that's really what ‘Chop’ is. It's staying focused on the process, whatever it might be. Yesterday it was a wrap up meeting and then a Sunday practice. Because the reality is when they're not with us, when you lose you hear a lot of bad stuff and when you're when you hear a lot of good stuff from the outside world. But we have to make sure that we are focused on the process and that's what chop is. And that's why we live by that. Because, as I tell them, the world will lie to you both in the good times and the bad, and you need to just stay on the process. And that's what we do. That's what we're going to continue to do, and that's what this program is built on.” Rutgers wasn’t perfect on Saturday as it had an interception and two fumbles on offense to go along with some negatives on the defensive side, and Schiano will look to see some improvements going forward. He knows his team can’t bank on seven takeaways again. “Again this will sound coachspeak-ish, but in all areas,” Schiano said. “I mean we are such a young, young group, and I don't mean necessarily by years of school, I just mean time together. It's been so choppy and forget what we don't have in, we need to get better at what we do have in. We don't really need to be moving into any new things right now, because our efficiency was not what we're looking for in certain areas. We need to improve and that's in all three phases. So there's a lot to work on and we tried to address some of those things yesterday in our first day out after the game. But today the players are off and then tomorrow we'll get right back at it.”