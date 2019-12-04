News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 13:37:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers football HC Greg Schiano: 'It felt like I never left'

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

When the cameras were turned off, Rutgers' newest head football coach Greg Schiano talked privately with the media after his introductory press conference on Wednesday.In the extra seven minutes, S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}