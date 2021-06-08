Rutgers Football has two recruits in updated Rivals250 rankings
Rutgers Football’s class of 2022 took a hit on Tuesday following an update to the Rivals250 rankings.
For a good portion of the spring, the Scarlet Knights had four players ranked within the top 250 recruits in the country, but with the new update the Scarlet Knights now only have two recruits on the list.
Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was the first one to appear on the list coming in at No. 65, while offensive lineman Jacob Allen was the second coming in at No. 108 overall.
Despite dropping from four to two in the list, the Scarlet Knights still have running back Samuel Brown, wide receiver Amarion Brown, defensive end Kenny Fletcher and linebacker Anthony Johnson all still holding four-star ratings.
Below is the complete list of kids who held a Rutgers offer that sit with Rivals250.
No. 11 -- WDE Dani-Denis Sutton (Up 14 spots)
No. 19 -- OT Zach Rice (Down two spots)
No. 50 -- ATH Keon Sabb (Down 5 spots)
No. 54 -- QB Maalik Murphy **Texas commit** (Down 6 spots)
No. 76 -- OLB Jaishawn Barham (Down 31 spots)
No. 85 -- WR Andre Greene Jr. (Previously: Unranked)
No. 87 -- WR Tyler Morris **Michigan commit** (Down 9 spots)
No. 98 -- OLB Enai White (Down 8 spots)
No. 103 -- OT Tyler Booker (Down 11 spots)
No. 123 -- OT Drew Shelton **PSU commit** (Up 1 spot)
No 127 -- WDE Jihaad Campbell (Up 99 spots)
No. 130 -- QB Brady Allen **Purdue commit** (Down 5 spots)
No. 134 -- DB Keenan Nelson Jr. (Down 33 spots)
No. 139 -- ATH Mehki Flowers **PSU commit** (Down 1 spot)
No. 147 -- DE Wilfredo Aybar (Down 37)
No. 161 -- OLB Moses Walker (Down 22 spots)
No. 194 -- WDE Ken Talley (Up 6 spots)
No. 203 -- OLB Anto Saka (Previously: Unranked)
No. 207 -- OT Gunnar Givens (Down 61 spots)
No. 236 -- DT Nasir Pearce (Down 105 spots)
No. 246 -- WDE Mario Eugenio (Previously: Unranked)
No. 249 -- WDE Aiden Gobaira (Previously: Unranked)
