Rutgers Football has 24 targets in initial 2024 Rivals250 rankings
The first Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class are out and Rutgers has quite a few of its priority targets in the cycle as part of the crop.The Scarlet Knights have dished out 24 offers to members...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news