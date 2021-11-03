Hun School (NJ) 2024 athlete Owen Wafle has seen his recruitment pick up since the summer with an offer from West Virginia and interest from Pittsburgh come in, but the hometown school in Rutgers was the first to get involved in August.

That relationship has improved since and the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder has a coach on staff he calls from time to time.

“I’ve stayed in contact with Coach [Bob] Fraser,” he told The Knight Report. “He’s a really cool person and I like talking to him. He wants me to come down for a game and to stay close to Coach [Todd] Smith because he thinks he’ll take good care of me at Hun. He’s excited to be talking to me in the beginning stages of our relationship.”

