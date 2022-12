The Rutgers football team didn't come close to having the top-rated 2023 recruiting class on Early Signing Day in the country, the Big Ten, its own division, or even the region.

Yet, it still won the early signing period. How you might ask? The Scarlet Knights secured the biggest commitment of them all, Scott Hanson.

Hanson, a Michigan native, is the host of RedZone from NFL Network, which provides broadcasts and whip around coverage all Sunday long for NFL games commercial free. It is a hit with both casual fans and fantasy football junkies.

And while Hanson is a Syracuse alum, he flipped his pledge for the time being to Rutgers. As a special on the Scarlet Knights' social media and network pages, Hanson, on what is being dubbed ScarletZone, introduced and announced each member of the CHOP23 recruiting class as they signed their National Letters of Intent.