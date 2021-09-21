Rutgers Football freshman DBs Malachi Melton and Chris Long suspended

Early Tuesday morning the Rutgers Football secondary took a hit as cornerbacks Malachi Melton and Chris Long were suspended according to a statement released by head coach Greg Schiano.

The statement read the following......

"I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paint ball gun. Both players have been suspended immediately."

There is no word yet on the suspension and Rutgers Police have not responded to an OPRA filing by The Knight Report requesting the police report.

Stay tuned on The Knight Report as we will continue to provide more details as they emerge.