Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report -- Week Six
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at The Knight Report are also keep tracking of which Rutgers Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.

Check out the full list below!

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
FRESHMAN REDSHIRT REPORT
BOLD = BURNED REDSHIRT
PLAYERGAMES PLAYED

RB Antwan Raymond

2

WR Ben Black

5

WR KJ Duff

5

S Kaj Sanders

5

K Jack Scullion

5

P Jakob Anderson

5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement