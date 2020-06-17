TheKnightReport - Rutgers football found success recruiting wise during the quarantine

Saturday, Rutgers football picked up its 21st verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class and as of Wednesday morning, the Scarlet Knights hold the No. 13 class in the nation.

While it is inevitable that the final ranking won’t be as high as it is now once the traditional powers fill up on supreme talent, there’s no denying the fact that head coach Greg Schiano and his crew have been killing it on the recruiting trail -- from home.

Recently, running backs coach Augie Hoffmann talked about the challenges of recruiting right now during COVID-19 when no camps are taking place or traveling to see prospects.

Well, I think the biggest part is to be on top of the recruiting,” Hoffmann said. “You have no choice but to study the film, watch every kid that's in your area, any kid that you feel that maybe can help out the program and really have to dig into their film not just their highlights. You got to get to the game film too because everybody looks great on a highlight tape. I think it's really important to see what kids are doing when the camera is not on them to get an idea of what type of guy they are and what type of guy can they be for our program.”