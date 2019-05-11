Over the past couple of seasons, Rutgers has been fortunate to have some really good special teams units. Their recent success caught the attention of punter David Broncati who flipped his commitment as a preferred walk-on at Temple to Rutgers.

“Right away, one of the first things I noticed was how close knit the specialists were,” said Broncati. “After having lunch with them, it was like I was with another family within the Rutgers Football family. All of those guys are all so close.”

The Scarlet Knights also landed Broncati’s teammate Donato Cristani, who is a long snapper from Connecticut.

"My long snapper Donato is committed to Rutgers too,” he said. “He basically has been telling me that Rutgers is a great place to play football and earn a degree from, especially for life after the game. After seeing how much academic support they had to offer I knew it was true.”

Broncati likes to refer to himself as the fourth down quarterback. He explains why he sees himself as the leader when on the field.

“Usually a quarterback initiates the play and makes good things happen on the field,’ said Broncati. “So on fourth down that means I’m the quarterback, I’m in charge of where the ball goes and making sure my unit does the right things on the field."

Along with Rutgers and Temple, Broncati was also drawing a lot of interest from UMass, West Virginia and Baylor.