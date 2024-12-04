Rutgers Football flips 2025 RB commit Terrell Mitchell from Wake Forest

Rutgers Football added a new name to its class of 2025 as Somerville running back Terrell Mitchell flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to the Scarlet Knights.

Mitchell is a 5.5 three-star running back, according to Rivals, and the 38th-ranked player in New Jersey.

Mitchell has appeared in 32 games for Somerville and compiled 2,531 yards and 34 touchdowns on 359 carries. He also recorded a career-high 1,317 yards on 158 attempts in his senior season with 18 touchdowns in 12 games.

The Somerville native had nine offers, including Boston College, UConn, and Temple, but verbally committed to Wake Forest on April 2. The Scarlet Knights offered him on Nov. 7 though and he decided to take his talents to the banks.

Mitchell tallied 67 receptions with 655 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.

