Rutgers Football is first Big Ten look for 2025 in-state RB Cam Smith

Rutgers may have lost secondary coach Fran Brown to Georgia, but it still plans to keep relationships tight in South Jersey.

Head coach Greg Schiano and company extended an offer to 2025 Salem (NJ) standout Cam Smith earlier this month, the fourth running back the Scarlet Knights have offered in the cycle. It’s the fifth offer for the 6-foot, 175-pounder.

Smith appreciates the reason for why he was offered.

“Coach Schiano believes my mindset and personality fit the program,” he told The Knight Report. “He also thinks I’m a great player. It made me happy to hear that.”