It was an interesting opening day for Rutgers at quarterback considering the Scarlet Knights deployed a rotation of freshman Gavin Wimsatt and sophomore Evan Simon following the news Noah Vedral was out with an undisclosed injury. However, the merry-go-round at signal caller did not get in the way of Rutgers earning the 22-21 victory over Boston College thanks to a 12-play, 96-yard drive capped off with a 22-yard run from Al-Shadee Salaam for the go-ahead score. “I’d say we did a great job focusing on that last drive,” Wimsatt said. “The o-line did a great job, the running backs did a great job as well, and even the receivers made sure their men were blocked. I feel like as the drive went on we just did a great job focusing on every play and making sure we were doing our jobs pounding the ball.”

The Scarlet Knights moved the ball at will against Boston College as they outrushed the Eagles 212-29 and attempted just one pass in the deciding drive. “We just try to go play by play, make sure we’re doing our job and getting where we need to be,” Wimsatt continued. “We’re just focused on every play, not really focused on what part of the field we’re on, just make sure we’re running the ball well.” Despite falling behind by nine points in the second half, the redshirt freshman remained optimistic his team was going to lead a comeback as long as they focused on the task at hand. “I feel like it wasn’t too difficult because every play we were focused on chopping,” he said. “So no matter what the circumstance is we just got to chop and do our job and that’s what we made sure we did.”