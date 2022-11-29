It was a tough season for Rutgers Football as it finished on a five-game skid, capped off with a 37-0 loss to Maryland and a lot of questions going into a crucial offseason. Here are three thoughts on the 2022 season….

RUTGERS NEEDS TO HIRE THE RIGHT OC....

While Nunzio Campanile was twice tasked with fixing a mess offensively for Rutgers (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten), it is hard to say he is the right man for the job and the proof is in the pudding. Not only have the Scarlet Knights averaged 8.2 points per game in the 13 games he has coordinated against Big Ten opponents (9.7 ppg in 2022), but they are 2-12 as well with one of those wins coming against Liberty. “I look forward to working with this team and getting to where we know we're going to get to," head coach Greg Schiano said after his team’s loss to Maryland. "I've been here before, we’ll get it done, we’re going to get it done.” In addition, Campanile has yet to prove he can successfully develop a quarterback which will be paramount as Gavin Wimsatt enters his redshirt junior season with the program. Schiano would be taking a huge gamble if he were to make Campanile the full-time offensive coordinator, so he will likely have to step out of his comfort zone when making the hire otherwise he risks losing the fanbase.

HIT THE PORTAL HARD....

While the NFL has free agency, college football has the transfer portal and although recruiting is still the lifeblood of the sport, the last few years have shown a program can turn things around quickly if it finds the right players in the portal. “It starts with me,” Schiano continued. “I have to look at myself and I have to look at everything in this program and decide where we go, what direction, how we do things.” While the Scarlet Knights seem to be set at a few positions going into the 2023 season, they will need to go out and find some skill-position playmakers to help out Wimsatt and take some of the load off of some of their other young players. The Big Ten is starting to become an arms race with the additions of Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell (along with the soon-to-be inclusions of USC and UCLA) so it is up to Rutgers to be able to keep up and adapt to the new world of college football.

IT CAN BE DONE....