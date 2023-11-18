It was another good effort from the Rutgers Football program at least through the first three quarters, but once against they weren't able to do enough on offense as No. 12 Penn State goes on to win 27-6.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Scarlet Knights looked great on the opening drive, going deep into Nittany Lions territory. However they weren't able to punch it in for a touchdown, although they did walk away with a quick three points. After that they weren't able to get much of anything going as they either punted or turned the ball over in seven of their next eight drives.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was decent in the pass game up the middle of the fourth quarter where he threw an ugly interception and he also fumbled the ball away in the second quarter which led to a Penn State field goal. However it wasn't all on him as the offensive line struggled to block today giving up three sacks and didn't create many holes for the run game either which averaged 2.3 yards per carry as a whole.

Now on the flip side, the defense wasn't bad as they held the Nittany Lions to just 13 points through the first three quarters of play and made Penn State quarterback Drew Allar really uncomfortable before he left the game due to injury. However the unit as a whole played a lot of snaps today and the guys were just wore down and getting hurt every other play in the fourth thus allowing Penn State to score 14 in the final 15 minutes of play.

This performance was a similar one to last week as the lack of offense on the Scarlet Knights side cost them yet another one today.