With training camp right around the corner for Rutgers, the sports calendar begins to shift toward football. So, the first position to break down is arguably the most important in all of sports: quarterback. Entering his third year with the program, it is time for Gavin Wimsatt to take the reins and become the quarterback the Scarlet Knights pictured when he committed to them in 2020.

It has been a rough go for Wimsatt since arriving on the banks considering he has thrown just five touchdowns and nine interceptions for 802 yards with a QBR of 84.3 in 12 games. However, it is hard not to look at Wimsatt’s body of work and not cut him some slack considering he is entering the season with his third different offensive coordinator. Wimsatt also had to withstand some injury bugs last season as he missed three games with an ankle injury and had to leave the Minnesota matchup with a head injury. If the landscape of football has shown anything, it is that it is virtually impossible to consistently win without a quality starting quarterback. So, as much as Rutgers is looking to get to that magic number of six wins, the development of Wimsatt is just as important.

Evan Simon also enters his junior season with the Scarlet Knights and, similar to Wimsatt, has had a tough go of things. The duo split much of their time last season as the starter with Simon amounting just four touchdowns and six interceptions for 777 yards and a QBR of 40.9. Although Simon’s stats might not jump off the page, he does present a layer of experience that will be important if called upon to fill the QB1 role once again. However, the ideal scenario will likely be the Scarlet Knights handing the keys over to Wimsatt and Simon assuming backup duties.