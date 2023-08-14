Melton was a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports (third team) and Phil Steele (fourth team). Melton started all 12 games at cornerback and totaled 33 tackles with two for loss to go along with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. For his efforts, Melton was selected fourth team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and voted an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He also led the nation with three blocked kicks.

Rutgers’ defensive backs room is arguably its deepest with a good combination of veterans, transfers, and newcomers. Leading the way is Max Melton who returns for his junior year. Although there was some thought Melton would try his hand in the NFL Draft, it did not come to fruition so he comes into this season with some added motivation.

Rutgers also welcomes back Robert Longerbeam for his junior year. Longerbeam is coming off a season where he played in 10 games with six starts at cornerback and accumulated 36 tackles with two for loss and a sack. He also recorded two interceptions, tied for second on the defense with six pass breakups, and had a forced fumble.

The Scarlet Knights added a pair of transfers who will look to add even more skill to their secondary room, Flip Dixon and Eric Rogers. Dixon played in 30 games the past three seasons at Minnesota and made six starts with 45 tackles (1.5 for loss), three pass breakups, and an interception. He is also coming off a sophomore season where he appeared in all 12 games for the Golden Gophers, with five starts in the secondary, and totaled 28 tackles with 1.5 for loss and three pass breakups.

Rogers comes into Piscataway after two seasons at Northern Illinois where he appeared in 15 games with 11 starts at cornerback. The Burlington native accumulated 43 tackles with two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He is also coming off a sophomore season where he totaled 17 tackles with one for loss and six passes defended.

In addition, Rutgers brings back Desmond Igbinosun and Shaquan Loyal who will look to shore up their safety position. Igbinosun offered an under-the-radar outing last season considering he played in 10 games, with nine starts at safety, and totaled 55 tackles with three for loss, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Igbinosun also had at least five stops in five games, showing the type of consistency he brings to the table.

Loyal returns for his junior year following a season where he appeared in 11 games with two starts at safety. Although Loyal did not light up the stat sheet, totaling 27 tackles with 1.5 for loss and two pass breakups, he recorded a pivotal pick-six in the Scarlet Knights’ 16-14 win over Temple.

This marks Kessawn Abraham’s sixth season with the program and he will look to return to his 2021 form when he was named the team’s defensive MVP and first-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus. Abraham played in all 13 games his junior year, with 12 starts at cornerback, and totaled 44 tackles with three for loss along with nine pass breakups. He also offered a quality performance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest with five tackles and two pass breakups.

However, his senior season was less than ideal as he appeared in just six games with one start at corner and totaled nine tackles with one for loss and a pass breakup.

Rutgers also welcomes back/returns Bo Mascoe, Zilan Williams, Todd Bowles Jr., Elijuwan Mack, Carnell Davis, Thomas Amankwaa, Charles Amankwaa, Timmy Ward, Michael Robinson II, Joe Lusardi, Sebastian Jusma, Sage Clawges, Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, and Joey Lis..