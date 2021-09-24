There isn’t a unit the Scarlet Knights staff has offered in the 2024 cycle thus far than the defensive line.

You can add another name to the list as St. Ignatius (IL) standout Justin Scott picked up an offer from the staff on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder also holds an offer from Illinois, which he earned on Sunday.

He spoke with The Knight Report about the conversation he had with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

“He wanted me to know what Rutgers is about and what CHOP meant,” Scott told TKR. “It means that they want you to be an athlete of truth and one with a hard work ethic. The culture there sounds like a really strong family and that they always have each other’s backs. They’re always going 100 percent no matter what.”