Rutgers Football expected to start Noah Vedral at quarterback
Rutgers Football has officially found its quarterback for the 2020 season and it is former Nebraska Cornhusker Noah Vedral.
The graduate transfer from Nebraska is a right handed quarterback who is an accurate passer that also possesses dual-threat ability.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
QB1.@Noah11_V pic.twitter.com/HbYb4u4Mm3— Rutgers.Football (@RFootball) October 24, 2020
Vedral originally committed to and signed with the UCF Golden Knights out high school and appeared in six games as a true freshman. In his only season in Orlando Vedral threw for 276 yards and one touchdown to go along with 77 rushing yards and two more scores.
After his one season with the Golden Knights, Vedral then followed head coach Scott Frost to Nebraska where he would go on to appear in six games over the next two seasons for the Cornhuskers. In that timespan, he managed to throw for 418 yards and one interception, along with 37 rushes for 119 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
In the end, Vedral beat out the redshirt sophomore duo of Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan, who combined to start 11 of the team’s 12 games last season.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board