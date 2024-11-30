Rutgers Football ends regular season with win over Michigan State

Rutgers ended its regular season on a high note as it pummeled Michigan State 41-14 in Spartan Stadium to secure its first seven-win season since 2014.

After falling behind 7-0 on Michigan State's opening drive, Rutgers (7-5, 4-5) took control of the game to the tune of 34 straight points, including a nine-yard touchdown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis to Ian Strong, followed by a two-point conversion catch from KJ Duff, to take a 31-7 lead with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Jai Patel added to Rutgers' lead with his fourth field goal of the day, a 29-yarder, to give the Scarlet Knights a 34-7 lead with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Antwan Raymond closed the scoring for Rutgers with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Scarlet Knights a 41-14 lead with 1:57 remaining in the game. It marked Rutgers' first 40-point day since defeating Akron 49-17 on Sept. 7.

Kyle Monangai pioneered a Rutgers offense that accumulated 208 rushing yards with 31 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown. Raymond finished with nine rushes for 71 yards and two scores.

Despite the snowy conditions, Kaliakmanis moved the ball efficiently as he went 13-for-22 for 157 yards and one touchdown. The Scarlet Knights were 7-for-13 on third down and converted their single fourth down attempt.

Rutgers' defense stood strong on a 4th-and-1 from its six-yard line with 10:01 remaining in the second quarter when it stopped Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams for no gain. The Scarlet Knights cashed in on an eight-play, 94-yard drive with Antwan Raymond scoring on a 13-yard rush to take a 17-7 lead with 6:02 left.

Patel had a strong first half as he went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 42-yarder to give Rutgers a 20-7 lead with 1:17 remaining in the second quarter. He added a 30-yard field goal to send the Scarlet Knights into halftime leading 23-7.

Monangai controlled things in the opening half for Rutgers as he recorded 19 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. The Scarlet Knights outgained Michigan State (5-7, 3-6) on the ground 129-65.

Michigan State ended Rutgers' run when Aidan Chiles connected with Jack Velling for a five-yard touchdown to make it a 34-14 game with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Chiles went 13-for-23 for 150 yards and one touchdown while Lynch-Adams had nine carries for 69 yards.

Rutgers had a chance to go up by a touchdown midway through the first quarter following a high snap on a Michigan State punt that the Scarlet Knights took over at the Spartans' one-yard line. Michigan State held Rutgers to a field goal as Patel's 25-yard kick gave the Scarlet Knights a 10-7 lead with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter.

Michigan State opened the game with a five-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 26-yard touchdown run from Nate Carter. Rutgers responded five plays later when Monangai rushed in for a seven-yard score to tie the game at seven with 9:45 left in the first quarter.