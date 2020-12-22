Rutgers Football lost another one of their starters today as defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dwumfour arrived on the banks this past season after graduate transferring from the University of Michigan.

The New Jersey native was originally a member of the class of 2016 and originally chose the Wolverines over 10 other scholarship offers from the likes of Army, Boston College, Iowa, Penn State, Temple, Wake Forest, West Virginia and a few others.

