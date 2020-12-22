Rutgers Football DT Michael Dwumfour declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Rutgers Football lost another one of their starters today as defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Dwumfour arrived on the banks this past season after graduate transferring from the University of Michigan.
The New Jersey native was originally a member of the class of 2016 and originally chose the Wolverines over 10 other scholarship offers from the likes of Army, Boston College, Iowa, Penn State, Temple, Wake Forest, West Virginia and a few others.
Very blessed and grateful for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/8S7TjJOt3i— Michael DwumFour (@Dwumfour__) December 22, 2020
During his four seasons with Michigan, Dwumfour only appeared in 20 total game as he suffered a couple of injuries throughout his Wolverines career. Despite the injuries, he recorded 33 total tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, two pass deflections and one interception.
This past season Dwumfour was finally fully healthy as he appeared in eight of the Scarlet Knights nine games and accumulated 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and half a sack.
Stay tuned for more on Dwumfour and Rutgers Football right here on The Knight Report!
