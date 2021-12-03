Rutgers Football doing well with 2024 in-state DL Nyreek Clyburn
A class of 2024 prospect Rutgers has made sure to get a head start on is Paterson Eastside (NJ) defensive lineman Nyreek Clyburn.The 6-foot5, 217-pounder picked up his offer from the program in Feb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news