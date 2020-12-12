After a tough loss to Penn State last week, the Rutgers Football team got back to their winning ways today as the Scarlet Knights went down to College Park, Md. and defeated the University of Maryland Terrapins by a score of 27-24 in overtime.

The offense couldn't get much of anything going early on as starting quarterback Noah Vedral only threw for 55 passing yards before suffering a serious ankle injury in the third quarter. He was replaced by Artur Sitkowski who came in and gave the offense the spark they need as he went 3-of-3 along with a 20 yard passing touchdown on his opening drive. Sitkowski would go on to throw 13-of-18 for a total of 94 yards and one score on the day.

On the flip side, the defense had trouble stopping the Maryland offense before coming up big in overtime. The Terps ran all over the Scarlet Knights, as they ran for over 190+ rushing yards, 180 of which came from starter Jake Funk. Maryland also threw the ball pretty well considering they were using their third string quarterback Eric Najarian, who passed for 218 yards and two scores.

Below you can see the box score, Rutgers Football player of the game and more.

