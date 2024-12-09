Rutgers Football DE Wesley Bailey to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today Rutgers Football defensive end Wesley Bailey announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Bailey originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2020 recruiting class from Clearwater International Academy and chose Rutgers in the end over 13 other offers from programs such as Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia and several others.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Bailey appeared in 36 games finishing 71 total tackles (31 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 6 passes defended and four fumble recoveries. He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Bailey and other Rutgers Football Transfer Portal news right here on The Knight Report!