Rutgers Football DE Ryan Keeler has entered the transfer portal

Rutgers Football defensive end Ryan Keeler has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with the intent to play his college ball elsewhere.

Keeler is a former three-star recruit from Illinois, who played a big role in helping Rutgers recruit and land the No. 32 ranked recruiting class in the country in 2021.

The Illinois native didn't see any game action during the 2021 season and thus has decided to take his talents elsewhere to finish out his college career. He will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.