Rutgers Football DE/LB Brian Ugwu enters transfer portal

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound converted defensive end will now have three years of eligibility left to play his college ball elsewhere.

Rutgers Football defensive end / linebacker Brian Ugwu has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today according to the @RivalsPortal Twitter account.

Ugwu is a former three-star recruit who hails from Hillside, New Jersey and was a late addition to the Scarlet Knights class of 2019, as he committed to the program on Signing Day back in February 2019.

The New Jersey native made some noise early on under former head coach Chris Ash, playing the JACK linebacker spot, but ended up tearing his ACL and by the time he recovered, he was passed up on the depth chart.

Now fully healed, Ugwu will look to get a fresh start elsewhere to a program where he can showcase his full potential.