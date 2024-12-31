Rutgers Football DB Vilay Nakkoun Jr. enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Rutgers Football defensive back Vilay Nakkoun Jr. has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

White Jr. originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in June 2023 as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, where he was ranked a 5.5, three-star out of Orlando Christian Prep down in Orlando Florida. .

In the end, Nakkoun Jr. chose the Scarlet Knights over three other offers from Appalachian State, Illinois State and South Florida.

Nakkoun Jr. originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a wide receiver, but moved to defensive back rather quickly. He did not appear in a single game in his two seasons on the banks and will have three years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

