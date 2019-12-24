SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Tuesday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football safety Malik Dixon has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play his sixth season elsewhere.

Out of high school, Dixon signed with South Florida as a member of the 2015 recruiting class. He chose to sign with the Bulls over 10 offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Florida International, Iowa State, South Alabama, Temple, UAB, UCF and Western Kentucky.

After two seasons at South Florida, Dixon transferred to Eastern Arizona CC for the 2017 season, before signing with Rutgers as a 2018 recruit. In the end, he chose Rutgers over the likes of Marshall, Oregon, Tulsa and Youngstown State.

Shortly after enrolling at Rutgers, Dixon ended up getting caught up in a credit card fraud scheme causing him to miss the entire 2018 season due to suspension. After his suspension was lifted, Dixon returned to the team this past year, appearing in all 12 games (five starts). He made 31 tackles and recorded three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Florida native is now the eighth scholarship prospect to enter the portal this year for the Scarlet Knights joining Elijah Barnwell, Raheem Blackshear, Daevon Robinson, Jalen Jordan, Sam Howson, Malachi Burby and Zihir Lacewell.

Stay tuned for more on Dixon and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!