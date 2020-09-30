SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football junior Jarrett Paul announced his decision to enter the transfer portal per Rivals.com.

2018 3-star DB Jarrett Paul has entered the transfer portal after totaling 41 tackles last season at #Rutgers @RichieSRivals @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody https://t.co/AyKDgrq3xU

There is no real explanation as to why Paul made the decision to transfer, but it is believed that he was lower on the depth chart heading into the season than he expected.

Paul finished his two years at Rutgers by appearing in 23 games, including starting eight games last year at free safety. In that same time span, Paul managed to rack up 44 total tackles (23 solo), along with one pass deflection.

As always stay tuned on The Knight Report for the latest surrounding the Rutgers Football program.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board