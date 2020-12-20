Rutgers Football lost one of their starters today as defensive back Brendon White has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. White arrived on the banks this year after grad transferring from Ohio State back in late December 2019.

The Ohio native was a member of the class of 2017 and originally chose Ohio State over eight other offers from the likes of Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and a few others. During his three seasons at Ohio State, White recorded 66 total tackles (43 solo), six tackles for loss, three pass deflections and one interception. He was also the 2019 Rose Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player.

This past season at Rutgers, White appeared and started in five games for the Scarlet Knights. He finished the year with 38 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

Stay tuned for more on White and Rutgers Football right here on The Knight Report!

